Smart Money Is Betting Big In ANET Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Arista Networks.

Looking at options history for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) we detected 42 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $722,825 and 29, calls, for a total amount of $2,489,657.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $80.0 to $165.0 for Arista Networks over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Arista Networks options trades today is 1197.86 with a total volume of 3,877.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Arista Networks's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $165.0 over the last 30 days.

Arista Networks Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANET PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $23.7 $22.3 $23.05 $131.00 $237.2K 147 100 ANET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $24.4 $24.3 $24.4 $92.50 $236.6K 73 211 ANET CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/28/25 $7.8 $5.9 $7.5 $110.00 $225.0K 638 300 ANET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $24.5 $24.4 $24.4 $92.50 $178.1K 73 211 ANET CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $33.5 $27.8 $30.8 $110.00 $154.0K 770 0

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is a networking equipment provider that primarily sells Ethernet switches and software to data centers. Its marquee product is its extensible operating system, or EOS, that runs a single image across every single one of its devices. The firm operates as one reportable segment. It has steadily gained market share since its founding in 2004, with a focus on high-speed applications. Arista counts Microsoft and Meta Platforms as its largest customers and derives roughly three quarters of its sales from North America.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Arista Networks, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Arista Networks With a trading volume of 4,186,516, the price of ANET is down by -2.44%, reaching $107.07. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 4 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Arista Networks

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $132.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Arista Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $130. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on Arista Networks, maintaining a target price of $135.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

