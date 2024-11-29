Smart Money Is Betting Big In ANET Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ANET, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 options trades for Arista Networks.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $35,401, and 17, calls, for a total amount of $935,838.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $310.0 and $500.0 for Arista Networks, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Arista Networks stands at 236.17, with a total volume reaching 469.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Arista Networks, situated within the strike price corridor from $310.0 to $500.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Arista Networks Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $64.3 $62.2 $64.3 $410.00 $160.7K 70 25 ANET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/29/24 $10.7 $8.1 $9.75 $395.00 $144.9K 207 166 ANET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/29/24 $7.0 $6.9 $7.0 $400.00 $74.2K 322 135 ANET CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/06/24 $38.3 $35.5 $36.26 $370.00 $72.5K 80 22 ANET CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $123.5 $122.6 $123.5 $310.00 $61.7K 6 5

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is a networking equipment provider that primarily sells Ethernet switches and software to data centers. Its marquee product is its extensible operating system, or EOS, that runs a single image across every single one of its devices. The firm operates as one reportable segment. It has steadily gained market share since its founding in 2004, with a focus on high-speed applications. Arista counts Microsoft and Meta Platforms as its largest customers and derives roughly three quarters of its sales from North America.

In light of the recent options history for Arista Networks, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Arista Networks With a volume of 793,223, the price of ANET is up 0.52% at $404.39. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 73 days. Expert Opinions on Arista Networks

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $415.25.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Arista Networks with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

