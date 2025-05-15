Smart Money Is Betting Big In AMZN Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AMZN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 21 extraordinary options activities for Amazon.com. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 57% bearish. Among these notable options, 11 are puts, totaling $499,625, and 10 are calls, amounting to $689,342.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $190.0 and $225.0 for Amazon.com, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Amazon.com's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Amazon.com's significant trades, within a strike price range of $190.0 to $225.0, over the past month.

Amazon.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $10.3 $10.15 $10.18 $195.00 $170.2K 18.2K 230 AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.53 $1.5 $1.53 $225.00 $124.9K 34.5K 1.1K AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $2.02 $2.0 $2.0 $205.00 $75.4K 12.7K 5.4K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $1.96 $1.94 $1.95 $205.00 $71.4K 20.2K 5.3K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/23/25 $3.95 $3.85 $3.9 $205.00 $69.4K 3.8K 298

About Amazon.com

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Amazon.com, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Amazon.com

Currently trading with a volume of 8,086,270, the AMZN's price is down by -2.13%, now at $205.78.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 77 days.

What The Experts Say On Amazon.com

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $239.8.

* An analyst from JMP Securities downgraded its action to Market Outperform with a price target of $240. * An analyst from JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $250. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $235. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $249. * An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on Amazon.com, maintaining a target price of $225.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Amazon.com with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for AMZN

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Tigress Financial Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Baird Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AMZN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

