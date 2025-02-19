Smart Money Is Betting Big In AMR Options

Investors with significant funds have taken a bearish position in Alpha Metallurgical (NYSE:AMR), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in AMR usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 8 options transactions for Alpha Metallurgical. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 25% being bullish and 50% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 7 are puts, valued at $473,796, and there was a single call, worth $364,650.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $210.0 for Alpha Metallurgical over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Alpha Metallurgical's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Alpha Metallurgical's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $210.0 in the last 30 days.

Alpha Metallurgical Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $68.4 $63.9 $66.3 $100.00 $364.6K 44 1 AMR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $25.7 $23.0 $23.0 $190.00 $133.4K 326 58 AMR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $12.7 $11.4 $12.5 $175.00 $100.0K 173 87 AMR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $10.6 $10.1 $10.6 $160.00 $75.1K 27 102 AMR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $40.2 $37.7 $38.69 $200.00 $54.0K 50 15

About Alpha Metallurgical

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc is a Tennessee-based coal mining company with operations across Virginia and West Virginia. The company's portfolio of mining operations consists of underground mines, surface mines and coal preparation plants. It produces low-ash metallurgical coal, including High-Vol. A, Mid-Vol., High-Vol. B, and Low-Vol. coal, which is shipped to domestic and international coke and steel producers. The reportable segments of the company are Met. It extracts, processes and markets met and thermal coal from deep and surface mines for sale to steel and coke producers, industrial customers, and electric utilities.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Alpha Metallurgical, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Alpha Metallurgical Currently trading with a volume of 155,811, the AMR's price is down by -4.34%, now at $162.88. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 9 days.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Alpha Metallurgical options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.