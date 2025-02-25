Smart Money Is Betting Big In AMD Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Advanced Micro Devices.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $340,240, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $335,074.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $105.0 to $180.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Advanced Micro Devices's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Advanced Micro Devices's whale trades within a strike price range from $105.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $7.35 $7.3 $7.3 $130.00 $251.8K 6.2K 316 AMD PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $73.85 $71.1 $72.15 $180.00 $180.3K 0 0 AMD PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $22.8 $22.6 $22.75 $125.00 $91.0K 5.9K 0 AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $8.2 $8.1 $8.18 $105.00 $40.9K 22.6K 2 AMD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $8.75 $8.7 $8.7 $125.00 $32.1K 10.8K 0

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units and graphics processing units used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as data center and automotive.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Advanced Micro Devices, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Advanced Micro Devices Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 765,012, with AMD's price down by -0.69%, positioned at $107.36. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 63 days. Expert Opinions on Advanced Micro Devices

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $165.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $140. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices, maintaining a target price of $250. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Advanced Micro Devices with a target price of $140. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for Advanced Micro Devices, targeting a price of $150. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Advanced Micro Devices, maintaining a target price of $147.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Advanced Micro Devices options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

