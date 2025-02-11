Smart Money Is Betting Big In AMD Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AMD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Advanced Micro Devices. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 60% leaning bullish and 20% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $223,942, and 5 are calls, amounting to $158,797.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $95.0 to $200.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Advanced Micro Devices's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Advanced Micro Devices's whale trades within a strike price range from $95.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $76.8 $73.0 $73.45 $180.00 $88.1K 304 12 AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $5.75 $5.65 $5.65 $95.00 $44.0K 3.7K 73 AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $31.35 $31.2 $31.35 $110.00 $37.6K 2.3K 3 AMD PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/14/25 $1.75 $1.73 $1.75 $110.00 $35.0K 6.7K 968 AMD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/28/25 $6.85 $6.8 $6.8 $105.00 $33.9K 4.4K 50

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units and graphics processing units used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as data center and automotive.

Current Position of Advanced Micro Devices With a trading volume of 929,896, the price of AMD is down by -0.73%, reaching $109.67. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 77 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Advanced Micro Devices

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $167.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $250. * An analyst from Benchmark persists with their Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices, maintaining a target price of $170. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Neutral rating on Advanced Micro Devices, maintaining a target price of $135. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Advanced Micro Devices with a target price of $140. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Advanced Micro Devices, targeting a price of $140.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Advanced Micro Devices options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

