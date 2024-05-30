Smart Money Is Betting Big In AMD Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Advanced Micro Devices. Our analysis of options history for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) revealed 17 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 47% of traders were bullish, while 23% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $177,717, and 13 were calls, valued at $932,961.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $190.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Advanced Micro Devices stands at 8439.88, with a total volume reaching 50,300.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Advanced Micro Devices, situated within the strike price corridor from $160.0 to $190.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/07/24 $3.55 $3.45 $3.5 $170.00 $222.6K 12.2K 1.1K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/07/24 $3.6 $3.5 $3.59 $170.00 $215.1K 12.2K 2.9K AMD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/07/24 $3.6 $3.55 $3.6 $170.00 $83.8K 12.2K 3.5K AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/31/24 $0.85 $0.82 $0.85 $162.50 $81.1K 6.8K 3.0K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/31/24 $1.79 $1.76 $1.76 $167.50 $76.6K 10.4K 5.5K

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications, among others. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units, CPUs, and graphics processing units, or GPUs, used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array, or FPGA, leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as the data center and automotive.

In light of the recent options history for Advanced Micro Devices, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Advanced Micro Devices Trading volume stands at 5,419,154, with AMD's price up by 0.27%, positioned at $165.58. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 61 days. What The Experts Say On Advanced Micro Devices

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $215.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Benchmark keeps a Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices with a target price of $200. An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices, maintaining a target price of $215. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Advanced Micro Devices, targeting a price of $230. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for Advanced Micro Devices, targeting a price of $250. An analyst from Roth MKM persists with their Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices, maintaining a target price of $180.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Advanced Micro Devices options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

