Smart Money Is Betting Big In AMAT Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Applied Mat. Our analysis of options history for Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 54% of traders were bullish, while 36% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $280,912, and 6 were calls, valued at $396,005.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $175.0 and $210.0 for Applied Mat, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Applied Mat's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Applied Mat's whale activity within a strike price range from $175.0 to $210.0 in the last 30 days.

Applied Mat Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $13.2 $12.65 $13.2 $195.00 $129.3K 627 100 AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $16.05 $15.15 $15.15 $195.00 $128.7K 989 86 AMAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $12.65 $12.55 $12.55 $180.00 $90.3K 2.1K 160 AMAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $4.05 $3.8 $4.05 $190.00 $85.3K 3.0K 367 AMAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $4.5 $4.3 $4.5 $185.00 $45.0K 214 101

About Applied Mat

Applied Materials is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Applied Mat's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 291,387, the price of AMAT is up by 0.55%, reaching $192.07. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 29 days from now. Expert Opinions on Applied Mat

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $217.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $250. * An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Applied Mat, which currently sits at a price target of $190. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Applied Mat, targeting a price of $235. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Applied Mat, which currently sits at a price target of $185. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Applied Mat, which currently sits at a price target of $225.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

