Smart Money Is Betting Big In AMAT Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Applied Mat.

Looking at options history for Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $57,720 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $476,043.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $140.0 to $210.0 for Applied Mat over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Applied Mat's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Applied Mat's whale activity within a strike price range from $140.0 to $210.0 in the last 30 days.

Applied Mat Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $10.5 $10.2 $10.2 $190.00 $153.0K 2.4K 13 AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/27/24 $3.05 $2.95 $2.95 $195.00 $73.4K 828 528 AMAT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/27/24 $1.45 $1.42 $1.42 $200.00 $69.7K 798 661 AMAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/27/24 $2.31 $2.25 $2.25 $197.50 $56.2K 264 265 AMAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/27/24 $2.36 $2.08 $2.3 $197.50 $34.5K 264 265

About Applied Mat

Applied Materials is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Applied Mat, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Applied Mat Trading volume stands at 3,052,366, with AMAT's price down by -1.43%, positioned at $193.9. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 55 days. What The Experts Say On Applied Mat

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $204.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Applied Mat, targeting a price of $185. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Applied Mat, targeting a price of $217. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Applied Mat, maintaining a target price of $210.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Applied Mat, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.