Smart Money Is Betting Big In ALK Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Alaska Air Gr.

Looking at options history for Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $157,126 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $2,150,850.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $52.5 to $57.5 for Alaska Air Gr during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Alaska Air Gr's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Alaska Air Gr's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $52.5 to $57.5 over the preceding 30 days.

Alaska Air Gr Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALK CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $3.1 $2.9 $3.1 $55.00 $2.0M 98 6.5K ALK PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.7 $4.6 $4.6 $52.50 $46.4K 199 102 ALK PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $5.3 $5.2 $5.2 $52.50 $45.7K 65 94 ALK CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.1 $4.0 $4.0 $55.00 $40.4K 302 105 ALK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $8.0 $7.8 $7.9 $55.00 $38.7K 213 57

About Alaska Air Gr

Alaska Air Group Inc operates two airlines, Alaska and Horizon in three operating segments. The Alaska Airlines segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska's Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, and Costa Rica. The Regional segment includes Horizon's and other third-party carriers' scheduled air transportation for passengers across a shorter distance network within the U.S. and Canada under capacity purchase agreements (CPA). The Hawaiian Airlines segment includes scheduled air transportation on Hawaiian's Boeing and Airbus aircraft for passengers and cargo. It earns revenues from Passenger tickets, including ticket breakage and net of taxes and fees, Passenger ancillary and Mileage Plan passenger revenue.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Alaska Air Gr, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Alaska Air Gr Standing Right Now? With a volume of 3,002,331, the price of ALK is down -1.1% at $52.27. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Alaska Air Gr

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $81.67.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

