Smart Money Is Betting Big In ALAB Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Astera Labs. Our analysis of options history for Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 46% of traders were bullish, while 30% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $240,429, and 10 were calls, valued at $514,246.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $110.0 for Astera Labs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Astera Labs's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Astera Labs's significant trades, within a strike price range of $60.0 to $110.0, over the past month.

Astera Labs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALAB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $5.5 $5.4 $5.5 $60.00 $108.3K 66 197 ALAB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $10.4 $9.9 $10.19 $105.00 $103.5K 2.7K 200 ALAB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $7.1 $5.3 $5.4 $60.00 $102.0K 66 386 ALAB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $40.3 $36.8 $38.46 $70.00 $76.9K 549 20 ALAB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $11.3 $10.7 $10.76 $105.00 $54.0K 2.7K 90

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs Inc is a company that offers an Intelligent Connectivity Platform, comprised of Semiconductor-based, high-speed mixed-signal connectivity products that integrate a matrix of microcontrollers and sensors. COSMOS, their software suite which is embedded in its connectivity products and integrated into their customers' systems. The Company delivers critical connectivity performance, enables flexibility and customization, and supports observability and predictive analytics. This approach addresses the data, network, and memory bottlenecks, scalability, and other infrastructure requirements of hyperscalers and system original equipment manufacturers.

Present Market Standing of Astera Labs With a trading volume of 1,912,993, the price of ALAB is up by 4.12%, reaching $103.7. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 115 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Astera Labs

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $98.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Astera Labs with a target price of $94. * An analyst from Craig-Hallum persists with their Buy rating on Astera Labs, maintaining a target price of $105. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Astera Labs, maintaining a target price of $87. * An analyst from Roth MKM has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Astera Labs, which currently sits at a price target of $105. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Astera Labs, targeting a price of $100.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Astera Labs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.