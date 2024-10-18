Smart Money Is Betting Big In ADBE Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Adobe. Our analysis of options history for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) revealed 16 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 43% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $108,044, and 13 were calls, valued at $767,324.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $230.0 and $570.0 for Adobe, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Adobe's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Adobe's significant trades, within a strike price range of $230.0 to $570.0, over the past month.

Adobe 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/25/24 $2.1 $1.79 $2.1 $510.00 $205.3K 1.3K 114 ADBE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $36.75 $35.7 $36.16 $520.00 $108.6K 158 30 ADBE CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $59.2 $58.25 $59.2 $500.00 $59.2K 1.1K 11 ADBE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $60.55 $55.15 $57.86 $500.00 $57.8K 1.1K 10 ADBE CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $56.2 $54.05 $54.55 $520.00 $54.5K 9 15

About Adobe

Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing, and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices, and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

In light of the recent options history for Adobe, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Adobe Trading volume stands at 704,319, with ADBE's price up by 0.11%, positioned at $497.39. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 54 days. Expert Opinions on Adobe

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $610.0.

