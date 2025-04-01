Smart Money Is Betting Big In ABNB Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ABNB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Airbnb.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $396,505, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $51,134.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $90.0 to $185.0 for Airbnb during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Airbnb's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Airbnb's significant trades, within a strike price range of $90.0 to $185.0, over the past month.

Airbnb 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $12.5 $12.2 $12.2 $100.00 $134.2K 1.4K 110 ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $15.05 $14.75 $14.85 $115.00 $83.1K 691 64 ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $3.7 $3.55 $3.55 $185.00 $51.1K 205 145 ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $14.65 $14.6 $14.6 $115.00 $43.8K 691 123 ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $14.8 $14.7 $14.7 $115.00 $42.6K 691 93

About Airbnb

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency; it also offers booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered over 8 million active accommodation listings as of Dec. 31, 2024. Listings from the company's 5 million-plus hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2024, 45% of revenue was from North America, 37% from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, 9% from Latin America, and 9% from Asia-Pacific. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

In light of the recent options history for Airbnb, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Airbnb's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 2,046,245, with ABNB's price up by 0.59%, positioned at $120.17.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 36 days.

What The Experts Say On Airbnb

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $164.25.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Tigress Financial continues to hold a Buy rating for Airbnb, targeting a price of $200. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Jefferies upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $185. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Hold rating for Airbnb, targeting a price of $112. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Outperform rating for Airbnb, targeting a price of $160.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Airbnb options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for ABNB

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Baird Maintains Outperform Outperform Mar 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Hold Hold Mar 2025 Tigress Financial Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ABNB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.