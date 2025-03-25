Smart Money Is Betting Big In ABBV Options

Investors with significant funds have taken a bearish position in AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in ABBV usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 18 options transactions for AbbVie. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 27% being bullish and 50% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 17 are puts, valued at $1,635,895, and there was a single call, worth $227,500.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $165.0 and $210.0 for AbbVie, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for AbbVie options trades today is 1585.7 with a total volume of 10,512.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for AbbVie's big money trades within a strike price range of $165.0 to $210.0 over the last 30 days.

AbbVie 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABBV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/04/25 $3.6 $3.05 $3.05 $207.50 $734.4K 213 2.4K ABBV CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $23.7 $22.75 $22.75 $185.00 $227.5K 1.5K 104 ABBV PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.5 $4.25 $4.4 $165.00 $220.0K 2.1K 502 ABBV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $5.15 $5.05 $5.05 $200.00 $101.0K 1.9K 4 ABBV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/11/25 $6.9 $6.9 $6.9 $210.00 $66.2K 4.9K 162

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a pharmaceutical firm with a strong exposure to immunology (with Humira, Skyrizi, and Rinvoq) and oncology (with Imbruvica and Venclexta). The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The 2020 acquisition of Allergan added several new products and drugs in aesthetics (including Botox).

AbbVie's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,778,228, with ABBV's price down by -2.24%, positioned at $204.48. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 31 days. What The Experts Say On AbbVie

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $231.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Neutral rating on AbbVie, maintaining a target price of $223. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on AbbVie, which currently sits at a price target of $240.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for AbbVie, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.