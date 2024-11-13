Smart Money Is Betting Big In ABBV Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on AbbVie.

Looking at options history for AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $363,304 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $346,984.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $150.0 and $185.0 for AbbVie, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for AbbVie options trades today is 3223.64 with a total volume of 4,480.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for AbbVie's big money trades within a strike price range of $150.0 to $185.0 over the last 30 days.

AbbVie Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABBV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.98 $0.89 $0.98 $155.00 $115.8K 3.2K 1.3K ABBV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $17.3 $17.15 $17.15 $175.00 $102.9K 686 63 ABBV CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/13/24 $12.95 $11.9 $12.3 $160.00 $61.5K 1 50 ABBV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/13/24 $12.7 $11.2 $12.0 $160.00 $60.0K 1 100 ABBV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.98 $2.82 $2.98 $180.00 $48.5K 8.1K 174

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a pharmaceutical firm with a strong exposure to immunology (with Humira, Skyrizi, and Rinvoq) and oncology (with Imbruvica and Venclexta). The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The 2020 acquisition of Allergan added several new products and drugs in aesthetics (including Botox).

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with AbbVie, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is AbbVie Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 3,130,867, with ABBV's price down by -0.09%, positioned at $170.93. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 79 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for AbbVie with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

