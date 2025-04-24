Smart Money Is Betting Big In AAPL Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AAPL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 40 extraordinary options activities for Apple. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 23 are puts, totaling $1,129,205, and 17 are calls, amounting to $771,344.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $195.0 to $240.0 for Apple during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Apple's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Apple's whale trades within a strike price range from $195.0 to $240.0 in the last 30 days.

Apple Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $13.0 $12.95 $13.0 $210.00 $122.2K 29.0K 147 AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/25/25 $1.83 $1.81 $1.83 $205.00 $112.2K 9.4K 11.7K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/02/25 $2.05 $2.04 $2.05 $215.00 $102.2K 20.6K 976 AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/25/25 $5.95 $5.9 $5.9 $200.00 $73.1K 14.3K 150 AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/25/25 $2.1 $2.08 $2.1 $205.00 $71.3K 9.4K 5.9K

About Apple

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

In light of the recent options history for Apple, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Apple

Trading volume stands at 9,757,749, with AAPL's price up by 0.47%, positioned at $205.56.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 7 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Apple

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $221.24.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for AAPL

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy

