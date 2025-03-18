Smart Money Is Betting Big In AAL Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AAL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for American Airlines Group. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $2,598,485, and 8 are calls, amounting to $459,098.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $8.0 to $15.0 for American Airlines Group over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for American Airlines Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of American Airlines Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $8.0 to $15.0 in the last 30 days.

American Airlines Group Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $1.28 $1.24 $1.26 $10.00 $882.0K 52.3K 7.0K AAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.27 $1.24 $1.26 $10.00 $693.0K 52.3K 15.0K AAL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $0.78 $0.76 $0.77 $10.00 $385.0K 19.6K 5.0K AAL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $1.28 $1.24 $1.26 $10.00 $315.0K 52.3K 9.5K AAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $1.12 $1.04 $1.06 $8.00 $265.0K 22.4K 2.5K

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines is the world's largest airline by aircraft, capacity, and scheduled revenue passenger miles. Its major US hubs are Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. It generates over 30% of US airline revenue connecting Latin America with destinations in the United States. After completing a major fleet renewal, the company has the youngest fleet of US legacy carriers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with American Airlines Group, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of American Airlines Group With a volume of 28,106,974, the price of AAL is down -2.25% at $11.06. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for American Airlines Group

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $19.5.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for American Airlines Group, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

