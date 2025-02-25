Smart Money Is Betting Big In AAL Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on American Airlines Group. Our analysis of options history for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) revealed 19 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 52% of traders were bullish, while 42% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 15 were puts, with a value of $1,945,832, and 4 were calls, valued at $416,203.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $12.0 and $20.0 for American Airlines Group, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of American Airlines Group stands at 7721.06, with a total volume reaching 36,747.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in American Airlines Group, situated within the strike price corridor from $12.0 to $20.0, throughout the last 30 days.

American Airlines Group 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $0.6 $0.45 $0.47 $13.00 $334.0K 6.9K 10.0K AAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $1.46 $1.37 $1.38 $13.00 $272.4K 1.2K 0 AAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $0.96 $0.92 $0.92 $12.00 $226.5K 31.3K 2.7K AAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $2.27 $2.15 $2.24 $20.00 $224.0K 1.1K 1.0K AAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $2.69 $1.61 $1.61 $12.00 $158.4K 4.2K 985

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines is the world's largest airline by aircraft, capacity, and scheduled revenue passenger miles. Its major US hubs are Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. It generates over 30% of US airline revenue connecting Latin America with destinations in the United States. After completing a major fleet renewal, the company has the youngest fleet of US legacy carriers.

Where Is American Airlines Group Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 29,004,390, with AAL's price up by 0.39%, positioned at $15.37. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 58 days. What Analysts Are Saying About American Airlines Group

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $18.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Neutral rating for American Airlines Group, targeting a price of $18.

