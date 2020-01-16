Smart meter firm Calisen confirms London IPO plan

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Smart meter provider Calisen confirmed on Thursday it will seek a listing on the London Stock Exchange next month, with a 300 million pounds ($391.08 million) share offer that could set a 1.5 billion valuation on the private equity-owned firm.

The offering will comprise of new shares and existing shared owned by KKR and other manager investors, the company said.

The final offer price will be determined following a book-building process, with admission currently expected in February.

Net proceeds from the listing will be used to support future growth and repay company debt, it said.

Calisen is targeting a free float of at least 25% and said up to a further 15% of the total offer size could be made available subject to demand.

($1 = 0.7671 pounds)

(Reporting By Lawrence White)

((lawrence.white@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 6137; Reuters Messaging: lawrence.white.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.