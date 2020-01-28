Smart meter firm Calisen aims for $1.8 bln London IPO

Calisen Group, which supplies smart meters to British households, is aiming to sell up to 408 million pounds ($536.28 million) of shares in its planned initial public offering, banks working on the deal said on Tuesday.
