Smart meter company Calisen prices 329 mln pound London listing

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - British smart meter company Calisen priced a £328.8 million initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, placing 145.55 million shares at 240 pence per share, it said in a statement. The offer comprises 125 million new shares to raise gross proceeds of about 300 million pounds, with the rest being sold by existing shareholders. The implied market capitalisation of the company is 1.32 billion pounds. Trading is due to begin later on Friday. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan Editing by David Goodman) ((Abhinav.Ramnarayan@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 751 745 1044;)) Keywords: CALISEN IPO/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.