A-Smart Holdings Clarifies Director Appointment Details

A-Smart Holdings Ltd. (SG:BQC) has released an update.

A-Smart Holdings Ltd. has clarified its recent announcement regarding Mr. Lam Kwong Fai’s appointment as an Independent Director. It corrected Mr. Lam’s current and past directorships, noting his resignation from Capital World Limited. Mr. Lam continues to serve as an Independent Director for several other companies.

For further insights into SG:BQC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.