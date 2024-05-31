News & Insights

Smart Good Things Holding Faces Restructuring

May 31, 2024 — 12:48 pm EDT

Smart Good Things Holding (FR:MLSGT) has released an update.

Smart Good Things Holding reported a challenging fiscal year for 2023, with a significant net loss of €60,269K, primarily due to asset write-downs following the termination of a strategic partnership with the Casino Group. The company witnessed a division of share nominal value and initiated several equity and bond issuances, alongside acquisitions of new interests. Despite the financial setbacks, Smart Good Things Holding is taking steps toward restructuring, including seeking judicial recovery for its subsidiary Smart Good Bevtech and exiting a partnership with Distribution Casino France.

