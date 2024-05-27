Smart Globe Unanimously Passes Key Resolutions

Smart Globe Holdings Ltd. (HK:1481) has released an update.

Smart Globe Holdings Ltd. announced unanimous approval of all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting on May 27, 2024, including the re-election of board members and authorization of share issuance and repurchase mandates. The 100% approval rate underscores strong shareholder support for the company’s direction and governance. The resolutions encompassed executive re-elections, auditors’ appointments, and financial authority grants, indicating solid confidence in the company’s leadership and future strategies.

