Smart Globe Holdings Expands in African Logistics Sector

November 26, 2024 — 09:08 am EST

November 26, 2024 — 09:08 am EST

Smart Globe Holdings Ltd. (HK:1481) has released an update.

Smart Globe Holdings Ltd. is expanding its logistics operations in Sub-Saharan Africa by acquiring land on the Zambia-DRC border to develop a one-stop logistics center. This strategic move includes a memorandum of understanding for potential business cooperation, aiming to attract international and local partners. Additionally, the company plans to issue convertible bonds and adjust its shareholding structure to support its growth strategy.

