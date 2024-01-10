News & Insights

SMART Global Shares Rise Despite Wider Loss In Q1

January 10, 2024 — 10:06 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH) are rising more than 13% Wednesday morning despite reporting wider loss in the first quarter.

The company reported a loss of $11.77 million or $0.23 per share for the first quarter wider than $3.94 million or $0.08 per share loss in the same quarter a year ago.

Net sales were $274.25 million, down 30 percent from the year-ago quarter.

SGH is at $20.89. It has traded in the range of $12.66 - $29.99 in the last 1 year.

