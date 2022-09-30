SMART Global (SGH) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. SGH is slated to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Oct 4.



For the fiscal fourth quarter, the company expects revenues between $420 million and $460 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $440.02 million, reflecting a decline of 5.9% from the year-ago reported figure.



SMART Global anticipates non-GAAP earnings per share between 55 cents and 75 cents. The consensus mark for fiscal fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 65 cents per share, which indicates a decline of 39.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.



The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 23.9%, on average.

Factors to Consider

SMART Global’s strong momentum across its Intelligent Platform Solutions segment is likely to have contributed well to its top-line growth in the fiscal fourth quarter.



Strength across its new brand, Penguin Solutions, is anticipated to have been a positive.



Expanding Penguin's cloud-based solution offerings, as well as solutions focused on core, data center, AI and analytics, are expected to have driven the company’s customer momentum in the quarter under review.



Solid momentum across the Memory Solutions segment is expected to have driven the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



The solid adoption of core DDR3, DDR4 and Flash products is expected to have boosted SMART Global’s presence in the networking, telecom and storage end markets. This, in turn, is anticipated to have contributed well to sales of Memory Solutions in the fiscal fourth quarter.



The growing traction across video, architectural and landscape specialty lighting markets, driven by the strong demand for high-brightness products, is expected to have aided sales of LED Solutions.



The increasing adoption of CV94D products, and solid momentum in design wins across horticulture, indoor sports lighting and road signage applications are anticipated to have been other tailwinds in the quarter under review.



However, the impacts of the coronavirus-induced supply-chain constraints and other uncertainties are expected to get reflected in SMART Global’s fiscal fourth-quarter results.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for SMART Global this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



SMART Global currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies, which, per our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their soon-to-be-reported quarterly results.



EPAM Systems EPAM has an Earnings ESP of +1.59% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPAM’s third-quarter 2022 earnings is pegged at $2.52 per share, suggesting an increase of 4.1% from the prior-year reported figure.



Lam Research LRCX has an Earnings ESP of +0.20% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LRCX’s fiscal first-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at $9.53 per share, suggesting an increase of 14% from the prior-year reported figure.



Cadence Design Systems CDNS currently has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +0.41%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDNS’ third-quarter 2022 earnings is pegged at 97 cents per share, indicating a 21.2% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



