SMART Global (SGH) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. SGH reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of 87 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 80 cents. The figure also improved 67.3% from the year-ago quarter.



Revenues of $304 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.7%. Moreover, the figure improved 11.8% year over year.



The top-line growth was driven by better-than-expected demand for its products.

Revenues in Terms of Product Lines

Specialty Memory Products accounted for 38% of second-quarter revenues. Revenues improved 3.6% year over year to $115.5 million.



Brazil Products accounted for 33.9% of second-quarter revenues. Revenues improved 5.6% year over year to $103.1 million.



Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions accounted for the remaining 28.1% of second-quarter revenues. Revenues improved 35.8% year over year to $85.4 million.

Operating Details

Per management, non-GAAP gross margin of 19.5% expanded 10 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter.



Operating expenses of $32.1 million decreased 9.9% year over year.



Operating margin was 8.9%, which expanded 260 bps from the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet

At second quarter-end, cash and cash equivalents were $139.8 million compared with $164.1 million in the prior quarter. Account receivables were $203.4 million compared with $212.9 million in the prior quarter.



Further, long term debt was $210.8 million at second quarter-end, up from $197.6 million at third quarter-end.

Guidance

For third-quarter 2021, SMART Global expects revenues of $400-$430 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $313.5 million.



Gross margin is expected to be 19-21%.

