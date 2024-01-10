SMART Global Holdings (SGH) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of SMART Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: SGH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.65, changing hands as high as $21.76 per share. SMART Global Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 12.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SGH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SGH's low point in its 52 week range is $12.66 per share, with $29.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.89.

