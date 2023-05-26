SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH) Surges 7.8%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH) shares rallied 7.8% in the last trading session to close at $21.98. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 38.5% gain over the past four weeks.

SMART Global Holdings extended its rally, driven by solid momentum across its Intelligent Platform Solutions. Also, strength in Penguin cloud-based solutions and solutions focused on core, data center, AI and analytics, is constantly driving its customer momentum.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -54%. Revenues are expected to be $375.14 million, down 18.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For SMART Global Holdings, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on SGH going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. belongs to the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry. Another stock from the same industry, Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), closed the last trading session 7.3% higher at $728.80. Over the past month, AVGO has returned 10.3%.

For Broadcom Inc. , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $10.13. This represents a change of +11.7% from what the company reported a year ago. Broadcom Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Zacks Investment Research

