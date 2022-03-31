SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH) Stock Moves -1.56%: What You Should Know

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH) closed the most recent trading day at $25.83, moving -1.56% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 6.42% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.37% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SMART Global Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 5, 2022. In that report, analysts expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of $0.72 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 63.64%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $435.01 million, up 43.09% from the year-ago period.

SGH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.31 per share and revenue of $1.84 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +26.82% and +22.6%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SMART Global Holdings, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note SMART Global Holdings, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.92. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.11.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SGH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.