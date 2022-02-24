SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH) closed at $28.37, marking a +1.83% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.5%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.52%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 6.05%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.75%.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.72, up 63.64% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $435.01 million, up 43.09% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.31 per share and revenue of $1.84 billion, which would represent changes of +26.82% and +22.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SMART Global Holdings, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.6% lower. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, SMART Global Holdings, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.41. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.24.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.