SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of SMART Global Holdings (SGH)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 9.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $63.6 in the previous session. SMART Global Holdings has gained 67.3% since the start of the year compared to the 27.4% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 39.4% return for the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on October 12, 2021, SMART Global Holdings, Inc. reported EPS of $2.16 versus consensus estimate of $1.6 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 1.31%.

For the current fiscal year, SMART Global Holdings, Inc. is expected to post earnings of $6.41 per share on $1.82 billion in revenues. This represents a 22.8% change in EPS on a 21.2% change in revenues.

Valuation Metrics

While SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has moved to its 52-week high in the recent past, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 9.8X current fiscal year EPS estimates. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 9.1X versus its peer group's average of 20.2X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, SMART Global Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if SMART Global Holdings, Inc. meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though SMART Global Holdings, Inc. shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.