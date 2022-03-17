SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH) closed at $25.77, marking a +0.12% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.24%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 10.72% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.45% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SMART Global Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 5, 2022. In that report, analysts expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of $0.72 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 63.64%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $435.01 million, up 43.09% from the year-ago period.

SGH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.31 per share and revenue of $1.84 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +26.82% and +22.6%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, SMART Global Holdings, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.77. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.67.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SGH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.