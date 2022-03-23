SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH) closed at $25.86, marking a -1.75% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 7.55% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.04% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SMART Global Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 5, 2022. In that report, analysts expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of $0.72 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 63.64%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $435.01 million, up 43.09% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.31 per share and revenue of $1.84 billion, which would represent changes of +26.82% and +22.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SMART Global Holdings, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note SMART Global Holdings, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.26, which means SMART Global Holdings, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.