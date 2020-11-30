US Markets
CFII

Smart-glass maker View to go public via $1.6 bln SPAC merger

Contributor
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Published

Smart-glass maker View Inc said on Monday it would go public through a $1.6 billion merger with a blank-check company sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.

Updates with deal details, background

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Smart-glass maker View Inc said on Monday it would go public through a $1.6 billion merger with a blank-check company sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.

View, which expects up to $800 million in proceeds from the deal, said the combined company would be publicly listed on the Nasdaq after the merger with CF Finance Acquisition Corp II CFII.O closes.

A blank-check company, or a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), is a shell vehicle that uses capital raised through an initial public offering (IPO) to buy a private company, usually within two years. The deal then takes the private company public.

SPACs have emerged as a quick route to the stock market for companies, particularly auto technology startups concerned about the risk of the lengthy IPO process.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CFII CFIIU

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular