Smart For Life To Acquire Purely Optimal Nutrition For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - Health & Wellness firm Smart for Life, Inc. (SMFL) announced Monday that it has executed a definitive agreement to acquire Purely Optimal Nutrition, a premier eCommerce nutraceuticals company with operations in North America. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The profitable acquisition is expected to contribute more than $8 million of annualized revenue and over $1 million of adjusted EBITDA.

The acquisition is expected to close within the next eight weeks and is subject to financing and customary closing conditions.

