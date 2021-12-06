Smart Contracts Can Revolutionize Capital Markets, But They Need Standardization First

By Ralf Kubli

The bond market represents the largest and most sophisticated division of the global economy. The International Capital Market Association (ICMA) puts the overall size of the global bond market at $128.3tn — 68% of which is government and 32% corporate bonds, however, this is just the tip of the iceberg. Blockchain technology, more concretely tokenization, could help the bond market operate more securely, efficiently, and quicker than ever, all while extending crucial liquidity.

In India, there exists a long-standing dearth of liquidity in government bonds due to the exclusion of smaller investors. Minimum bond prices are set at an exceptionally high level that excludes regular investors, limiting the liquidity that broader participation would bring.

In specialized or emerging bond markets, liquidity can be an issue too. A report on green bonds in Indonesia notes liquidity as a significant barrier, and there are concerns even in markets as large and mature as U.S. corporate bonds.

Liquidity is not the end of the story. Costs and speed of settlement are often less than ideal. And settlement times are usually measured in days based on providing proof of ownership from the seller and transfer of funds from the buyer. In an era of digitization, these delays seem like hangovers from a previous age.

Tokenization is not the whole solution

Tokenization of bonds potentially provides the solution — though, not the way it is currently being carried out, which fixates on digitizing the bonds’ paperwork rather than digitizing the underlying cash flows they represent.

Tokenization converts bonds into digital tokens that represent the underlying asset and live on a transparent and immutable blockchain. All economic benefits and risks remain intact, with the additional advantage of greater transferability and fractionalization of the underlying bond. Thanks to fractionalization, the value of each token can be set at a level low enough to allow smaller investors into the market, thus attracting liquidity that many bond markets have been slow to capture until now.

But that’s not all. Current bond trading requires a centralized exchange or intermediary between the two parties — a necessary evil to instill a layer of trust. The seller can’t be sure the buyer will pay, and the buyer can’t be certain the seller owns the bond or will hand it over after payment. The exchange acts as a trusted counterparty and builds in buffer time to allow for proof of ownership and funds transfer. Naturally, the exchange charges a fee for this.

Tokenized bond transactions, by contrast, are executed in real-time. And, thanks to the distributed and immutable nature of blockchain, they don’t require parties on either side to trust each other, removing the need for a centralized third party. There is no risk that the transaction will fail, leaving one side out of pocket. Either the seller gets the price agreed and the buyer the token, or the entire transaction terminates. It’s automatic, immediate, and, thanks to the removal of rent-seeking go-betweens, is often highly cost-effective.

Tokenizing cash flows: the missing piece of the jigsaw

There is, however, a catch. In tokenized bond offerings, some parameters — including the offering volume, coupon rate, and duration — may be mentioned directly in a “smart contract.” These self-executing agreements are supposed to fulfill the terms of an agreement automatically. However, smart contracts used within bond tokenization today represent very little beyond keeping a digital record. They mostly concern themselves with how the token can be stored, traded and accessed, and do not mathematically describe the actual underlying cash flows of the bond.

As a result, the cash flows representing the value of tokenized bond instruments are many times neither machine-readable nor machine-executable. They are often appended as written documents (e.g. PDF or a hash) rather than expressed mathematically in the token. In other words, someone still has to read the documents, decide what they mean and then do something about it. The outcome is a process that is slow, inefficient, liable to misinterpretation or fraud, involves professional fees, and is anything but decentralized. It does very little to innovate the current status quo, as multiple intermediaries are still required.

Tokenization of financial instruments as it occurs today is deeply flawed as it ignores the algorithmic nature of the underlying cash flows of financial contracts. Only by recognizing the key element of finance — the financial contract, which defines the exchange of cash flows over time — can tokenized financial instruments become a success.

The discovery that the underlying cash flows of financial contracts can be standardized and described by a limited number of attributes and set of algorithms, is the result of the work of the ACTUS (Algorithmic Contract Types Universal Standards) Research Foundation.

ACTUS is a U.S.-based not-for-profit that came into being following the 2008 crash, an event that laid bare serious shortcomings in risk management and financial regulation, particularly the inability to see and understand the cash flow patterns of financial instruments that lies within collateralized instruments. ACTUS is providing an open source standard for financial contracts with reference implementations in Java.

Financial contracts are mutual agreements between counterparties to exchange cash flows but written by lawyers in different languages, legal terminology, and jurisdictions. ACTUS remedies this weakness with a global standard for the consistent algorithmic representation of financial instruments. It does this by focusing on cash flow obligations of a financial contract rather than the different legal jurisdictions, as the vast majority of financial instruments are built on a small number of standardizable underlying cash flow patterns.

Decentralized finance — the cause of the next financial crash?

It’s not just the tokenized bonds that stand to benefit from standardization; adopting ACTUS within the Decentralized Finance sector as a whole (DeFi) is not just advisable but essential. The use of a programming language is necessary, but not sufficient condition to be able to write a smart contract. Without a standardized algorithmic definition of cash flows in tokens, it becomes impossible to know whether or not interest payments will be paid or whether those cash flows are already collateralized in another contract. This sounds eerily similar to the spark that set off the 2008 financial crisis.

Standardization via smart financial contracts engenders a route towards compatible, plug-and-play DeFi building blocks that can talk to each other. It will offer a way to tokenize all financial instruments in a consistent manner and create digital assets that are interoperable and economically transparent.

Tokenization is a valuable upgrade for both the traditional capital markets and DeFi, but only if it includes a standards-based method for describing, comparing, and acting on the underlying cash flows. Bringing smart contract standardization based on ACTUS to DeFi is essential. Without it, it is unlikely DeFi can expand beyond its limited use case of over-collateralized loans and a sector-wide crash is highly probable — which may have implications outside the still-niche cryptocurrency markets.

About The Author

Ralf Kubli is Board Member at Casper Association and an experienced executive with a strong background in blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and decentralized technology. Ralf’s career spans roles in M&A, sales and executive management positions in large corporations and technology startups. He discovered Blockchain through a Fintech investment in 2015. Since then, Ralf cannot unsee the transformative potential of this technology and has been involved in the blockchain space as an investor, advisor and board member.

Ralf holds an MBA from Cornell and an M.A. in History from the University of Zurich.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.