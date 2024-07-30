Smarsh: Compliance Approved AI

News & Insights

July 30, 2024 — 06:20 am EDT

Smarsh, a compliance tech firm serving major global financial institutions, has integrated OpenAI’s ChatGPT Enterprise Compliance API into its platform. This enables clients to utilize generative AI while adhering to regulatory requirements. 

 

According to Chief Product Officer Goutam Nadella, regulated industries face challenges with new cloud-based solutions due to stringent oversight. The integration allows for AI-generated content to be tagged, helping financial institutions comply with upcoming regulations. 

 

CEO Kim Crawford Goodman highlighted the importance of maintaining governance policies for AI-generated content. This aligns with FINRA's Regulatory Notice 24-09 regarding the supervision of electronic correspondence using generative AI.

Finsum: AI is best used to augment the relationship between advisors and clients and can serve for scheduling and many writing tasks. 

 

