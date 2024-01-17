SmarFinancial (SMBK) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect SmarFinancial (SMBK) to post quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 43.4%. Revenues are expected to be $39.14 million, down 12.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some SmarFinancial metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Efficiency Ratio' at 73.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 61.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Margin' should come in at 2.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.5% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' stands at $4.44 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $4.27 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total noninterest income' will likely reach $7.41 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $7.13 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Net interest income (FTE)' to reach $31.83 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $37.77 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net interest income' will reach $31.59 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $37.61 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of SmarFinancial have demonstrated returns of -11.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change.

