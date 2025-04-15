SmarFinancial (SMBK) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect SmarFinancial (SMBK) to post quarterly earnings of $0.55 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 12.2%. Revenues are expected to be $45.99 million, up 14.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain SmarFinancial metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should come in at 70.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 71.2%.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' will reach $4.81 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $4.50 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Total noninterest income' to reach $7.90 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $8.38 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net interest income (FTE)' will reach $38.21 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $31.81 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net interest income' will reach $37.89 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $31.72 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for SmarFinancial here>>>



Shares of SmarFinancial have experienced a change of -11.3% in the past month compared to the -3.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SMBK is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SmartFinancial, Inc. (SMBK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.