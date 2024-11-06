News & Insights

Stocks

Smaregi Ends Monthly Store Reports to Focus on ARR

November 06, 2024 — 02:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Smaregi, Inc. (JP:4431) has released an update.

Smaregi, Inc. has reported its monthly registered fee-paying and active store numbers for its cloud-based POS system, marking the end of their monthly disclosure as the company shifts focus to achieving an annual recurring revenue goal of ¥30 billion. Over the past six months, the number of stores using Smaregi’s system showed consistent growth, with a notable increase in their Premium Plus category. This move aligns with their revised long-term vision, emphasizing ARR growth.

For further insights into JP:4431 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.