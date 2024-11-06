Smaregi Ends Monthly Store Reports to Focus on ARR

Smaregi, Inc. (JP:4431) has released an update.

Smaregi, Inc. has reported its monthly registered fee-paying and active store numbers for its cloud-based POS system, marking the end of their monthly disclosure as the company shifts focus to achieving an annual recurring revenue goal of ¥30 billion. Over the past six months, the number of stores using Smaregi’s system showed consistent growth, with a notable increase in their Premium Plus category. This move aligns with their revised long-term vision, emphasizing ARR growth.

