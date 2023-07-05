Smaregi (4431) Price Target Increased by 9.09% to 3,060.00

The average one-year price target for Smaregi (4431) has been revised to 3,060.00 / share. This is an increase of 9.09% from the prior estimate of 2,805.00 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,727.00 to a high of 3,465.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.27% from the latest reported closing price of 2,092.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Smaregi. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4431 is 0.07%, a decrease of 68.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 49.82% to 91K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TOVIX - American Beacon Tocqueville International Value Fund Institutional Class holds 52K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 22K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 6K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

