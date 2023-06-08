SMAR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of SmartSheet Inc (Symbol: SMAR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.51, changing hands as low as $38.58 per share. SmartSheet Inc shares are currently trading off about 20.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SMAR's low point in its 52 week range is $25.09 per share, with $52.8125 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.04.
