SMAR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of SmartSheet Inc (Symbol: SMAR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $68.66, changing hands as low as $68.32 per share. SmartSheet Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SMAR's low point in its 52 week range is $48.62 per share, with $85.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.37.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.