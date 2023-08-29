SMAR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of SmartSheet Inc (Symbol: SMAR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.34, changing hands as high as $41.58 per share. SmartSheet Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SMAR's low point in its 52 week range is $25.09 per share, with $52.8125 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.45.

