Smaller, warmer Davos confronts a siloed world

Reuters Reuters

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters Breakingviews) - The World Economic Forum is showing signs of a more siloed world. Political, business and financial leaders and their entourages are convening in Davos, Switzerland this week after a delay of more than two years. Pandemic, war, and the unusual spring slot help explain some notable absences. As economies turn inward and markets tumble, founder Klaus Schwab’s knack for brokering cross-border relationships faces a stiff test.

At the last meeting in January 2020, leaders debated the threat posed by global warming, only to confront a more immediate crisis. The Covid-19 pandemic scuppered last year’s gathering and an attempted summer alternative in Singapore, and then forced Schwab to delay the 2022 event. Rather than trudging to breakfast panels and parties in sub-zero temperatures, attendees this year just have to dodge the occasional spring shower.

Some familiar faces are missing. JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon has stayed at home; so has BlackRock chief Larry Fink. The overall number of delegates is down roughly a fifth from the 2020 gathering. Zurich airport expects fewer take-offs and landings than usual due to the reduced number of private and state jets.

Those that do show up have plenty to worry about as rising interest rates signal the end of easy money, while tight commodities markets challenge the previous consensus. Proponents of raising environmental standards are still out in force: the first full day includes no fewer than 10 panels dedicated to climate-related issues. But the focus has changed as Europe attempts to wean itself off Russian fossil fuels. Even Fink, a staunch supporter of climate-related initiatives, said this month that companies need to invest in traditional forms of energy in the short- and medium-term.

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts are out in force, as evidenced by the storefronts on Davos’s main drag occupied by companies like Circle. The “Medical Psychedelics House of Davos” will host a shindig for alternative decentralised finance on Tuesday night, and another party for policy leaders later in the week. Yet the celebratory mood is tempered by tumbling prices of bitcoin, ethereum and others, and pressure on stablecoins like Tether.

As war and financial sanctions fragment supply chains and reconfigure alliances, some question the point of a gathering for the global elite. Schwab has historically been good at pivoting: he even managed to persuade President Donald Trump – the antithesis of “Davos Man” – to attend in 2020. This year’s star guest, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, is due to make a video address.

Getting people to the table is difficult, however. Russian oligarchs and business leaders, for long enthusiastic participants, are no longer welcome following President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. For the remaining chieftains, common ground will be more elusive than ever.

Follow and on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- The World Economic Forum will take place in Davos, Switzerland from May 22 to May 26.

(Editing by George Hay and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.