Smaller raises aid inflation fight

WASHINGTON (Reuters Breakingviews) - All things being equal, strong job growth is a bad sign in the fight against inflation. But the data released by the U.S. Labor Department on Friday, showing a forecast-busting increase of 223,000 posts in December, might actually make the Federal Reserve’s battle against rising prices easier. While employment is rising, wage growth is not.

The Fed has repeatedly raised concerns that, should workers’ buying power surge, prices would keep rising faster than its 2% target. Raising rates, as the Fed did seven times in 2022, is supposed to cool down the labor market, but in terms of sheer job numbers it hasn’t worked. The Fed’s rate-setting committee had forecast an unemployment rate of 3.7% by the end of 2022. The actual rate was 3.5%, matching a 50-year low.

What matters more than the number of jobs, though, is what they pay. Sadly for workers but happily for the Fed, that’s on a weakening trend. Wages rose at an annualized rate of 4% in the three months to December, compared with 5.8% at November’s count. Assuming inflation is still higher than 4%, workers’ buying power is still falling.

It’s possible, then, low unemployment doesn’t mean the Fed is losing its fight. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said in November that wage growth of 3.5% to 4% would be consistent with the Fed’s 2% inflation target. As long as Americans’ raises stay modest, the country can shed its inflation problem without shedding jobs. (By Ben Winck)

