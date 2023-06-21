Smaller German wheat, rapeseed crops expected after dryness

Adds comment, other crop forecasts from paragraph four

HAMBURG, June 21 (Reuters) - Germany's 2023 wheat crop of all types will fall 2.9% on the year to 21.87 million metric tons, the country's association of farm cooperatives said in its latest harvest estimate on Wednesday, as plants suffered from dry, hot weather.

The association forecast Germany's 2023 winter rapeseed crop will fall 3.1% to 4.14 million metric tons.

This was down from its May forecast of a German 2023 wheat crop of 22.31 million metric tons and a winter rapeseed crop of 4.28 million metric tons.

Germany’s weather turned hot and dry after a favourably rainy spring up to mid-May, said association grains expert Guido Seedler.

"The weather had completely turned around in the past four weeks," the association said. "In mid-May, some fields were too wet for vehicles to drive on, now plants are suffering from massive stress from dryness throughout Germany."

On good, heavy soils crop losses have been avoided although more rain is needed, it said. But in regions with light, sandy soils which do not store water well crop losses can no longer be prevented by rain.

Crop losses are especially heavy in east Germany. Grains for early harvesting, including barley, have not suffered as much.

Further losses for the wheat harvest are expected if the weather remains dry.

Germany is the European Union’s second-largest wheat producer after France and in many years the EU’s largest producer of rapeseed, Europe’s main oilseed for edible oil and biodiesel production.

Germany's winter barley crop, mostly used for animal feed, will fall 1.4% on the year to 9.09 million metric tons, the association said.

The spring barley crop, often used for beer and malt production, will fall 11.6% after a reduction in sowings to 1.74 million metric tons.

The grain maize, or corn, crop will fall 2.5% to 3.73 million metric tons, it estimated.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Louise Heavens)

