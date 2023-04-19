Smaller German 2023 wheat and rapeseed harvests expected

HAMBURG, April 19 (Reuters) - Germany's 2023 wheat crop of all types will fall 1.6 % on the year to 22.15 million tonnes, the country's association of farm cooperatives said in its latest harvest estimate on Wednesday, repeating its earlier forecast of smaller harvests this year.

The association forecast Germany's 2023 winter rapeseed crop will fall 0.6% from last summer’s crop to 4.25 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

