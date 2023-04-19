Commodities

Smaller German 2023 wheat and rapeseed harvests expected

Credit: REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

April 19, 2023 — 05:16 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, April 19 (Reuters) - Germany's 2023 wheat crop of all types will fall 1.6 % on the year to 22.15 million tonnes, the country's association of farm cooperatives said in its latest harvest estimate on Wednesday, repeating its earlier forecast of smaller harvests this year.

The association forecast Germany's 2023 winter rapeseed crop will fall 0.6% from last summer’s crop to 4.25 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.